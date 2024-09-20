Milad-un-Nabi Procession Held in Hyderabad Under the Leadership of Ahmed Pasha Qadri and Muzaffar Hussain Khan

Hyderabad: A grand Milad-un-Nabi procession was held in the Old City of Hyderabad on Thursday. The event, led by former MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri and Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Muzaffar Hussain Khan Banda Nawaz, saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of Muslims. The procession was flagged off by key dignitaries.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with DCP (South) Sneha Mehra and other senior police officers, played a vital role in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the event. They welcomed the participants and officials of the central Milad Procession Committee.

During the rally, participants waved a large Indian tricolor, highlighting the significance of the first Kalima “La Ilaha Illallah”—representing the oneness of Allah and the finality of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) prophethood.

The procession concluded peacefully, with widespread participation, making it a memorable celebration of Milad-un-Nabi.