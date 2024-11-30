Mizoram Dominates Chandigarh 4-1 in 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship

Mizoram secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Chandigarh in their Pool E match at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship, held at the RRC ground on Saturday.

The game saw Mizoram’s captain Laltlanchhungi opening the scoring in the 6th minute, followed quickly by Chandigarh’s equalizer from Tamanna in the 8th minute. However, Mizoram regained control, adding three more goals to seal the win.

In another match in Pool G, Maharashtra triumphed 1-0 over Gujarat, with skipper Yashasvi Kubde scoring the only goal of the match in the 29th minute.

Defending champions Haryana maintained their perfect record, securing a 4-0 win against Manipur. Diya starred with a brace, while Manjinder and Neeshu each netted one goal to ensure Haryana’s quarterfinal qualification.

Bengal also had a strong performance in Pool H, registering a 7-1 victory over Puducherry. Skipper Bulbul Kumari Shaw led the charge with a hat-trick, supported by a brace each from Piyali Oraw and Purba Chakraborthy, while Manasvi BU scored Puducherry’s only goal.

Day 5 Results:

Pool A :

: Manipur 0-4 Haryana (Diya 2, Neeshu 1, Manjinder 1) Pool E :

: Mizoram 4-1 Chandigarh (Laltlanchhungi 1, Vanlalrinhlui 1, Laldinpuii 1, Manglawmsang 1; Tamanna 1) Kerala 0-0 Arunachal (Draw) Pool G :

: Gujarat 0-1 Maharashtra (Yashasvi Kubde 1) Pool H:

Puducherry 1-7 Bengal (Bulbul Kumari Shaw 3, Piyali Oraw 2, Purba Chakraborthy 2; Manasvi BU 1)

The championship continues to showcase intense competition as teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.