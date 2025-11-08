MJCET Hosts 11th Annual 15-Hour National Hackathon “Hack Revolution 2025”

Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) conducted its 11th Annual 15-hour Hackathon, “Hack Revolution 2025,” on 8 November 2025. The event was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in collaboration with the CSI Chapter MJCET, the Entrepreneurship Cell, and the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), MHRD. The hackathon was sponsored by Advance Communication and Electronic Systems (ACES), a leading global digital neutral-infrastructure company specialising in telecom and software engineering solutions.

This year’s hackathon featured four tracks: Smart Education, Open Innovation Hardware, Urban Tech & Smart Cities, and Agriculture & Food Tech. A total of 231 teams from prominent institutions across Telangana—including CBIT, CMR, VJIT, CVR, KMIT, NGIT, Narayanamma, VNR Vignana Jyothi, Matrusri, Deccan, ISL, Lords, and others—participated in Phase 1. From these, the top 60 teams representing 24 colleges were shortlisted for Phase 2 to further develop their prototypes. The event saw intense programming and hardware-building activity, with nearly 300 participants working to convert their ideas into functional and innovative solutions.

Project evaluations were conducted at regular intervals by a judging panel consisting of 12 industry experts and academicians, who reviewed the teams’ progress and assessed their technical and creative execution.

Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society; Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal, MJCET; Dr. Syed Ferhathullah Hussainy, Dean; and Dr. Syed Shabbeer Ahmad, Head – CSE, expressed their appreciation for the continued success and growing impact of the hackathon.

The event is coordinated by Mr. Md. Zainuddin Naveed, Assistant Professor, CSE Department and CSI Mentor; Mr. Md. Abdur Raheem, Associate Professor, ECED; along with student in-charges Affan Asif, Md. Rayyan, Md. Tauseef Banu, and Abdullah Shareef.

With competition at its peak, participants are working tirelessly to present breakthrough solutions. Results will be announced later tonight, followed by a valedictory ceremony where winning teams will receive cash awards worth Rs. 3 Lakhs.