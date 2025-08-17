Hyderabad

Poker Racket Busted in Hyderabad: MLC’s Father, GHMC Corporator Among 11 Arrested

According to the police, the operation was carried out following a tip-off that a poker camp was being run in a guest house in the colony.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 August 2025 - 21:54
Hyderabad: Balanagar SOT police raided a poker booth set up in Vaishnavi Colony (under Kukatpally police station limits) and arrested eleven people. According to the police, the operation was carried out following a tip-off that a poker camp was being run in a guest house in the colony.

Those arrested include MLC Naveen Rao’s father, Kondla Rao, GHMC Alwin Colony corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud, and several other important figures. The police recovered ₹10,000 from their possession, while a total of ₹2,52,090 in cash and eleven mobile phones (worth around ₹1,10,000) were also seized.

Police said that all eleven people have been shifted to Kukatpally police station and further questioning is underway. More details are awaited.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
