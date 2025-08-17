Poker Racket Busted in Hyderabad: MLC’s Father, GHMC Corporator Among 11 Arrested

Hyderabad: Balanagar SOT police raided a poker booth set up in Vaishnavi Colony (under Kukatpally police station limits) and arrested eleven people. According to the police, the operation was carried out following a tip-off that a poker camp was being run in a guest house in the colony.

Those arrested include MLC Naveen Rao’s father, Kondla Rao, GHMC Alwin Colony corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud, and several other important figures. The police recovered ₹10,000 from their possession, while a total of ₹2,52,090 in cash and eleven mobile phones (worth around ₹1,10,000) were also seized.

Police said that all eleven people have been shifted to Kukatpally police station and further questioning is underway. More details are awaited.