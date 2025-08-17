Hyderabad’s 22-Year Wait Ends: MMTS Trains to Roll Out with AC Coaches

Hyderabad: An important decision has been taken to provide major relief to the people of Hyderabad from traffic problems. The issues faced by citizens for over two decades are now on the verge of being resolved. Hyderabad residents, who are often stuck in traffic jams, now hope to get much-needed relief.

People usually rely on buses, auto rickshaws, personal vehicles, the metro, and local MMTS trains for travel. However, in recent years, due to the growing traffic load, citizens have started using the metro in large numbers. Meanwhile, the MMTS service has gradually weakened.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has announced that MMTS trains will now be operated with AC coaches, which has created excitement among the citizens.

Will the Lost Prestige of MMTS Return?

MMTS was once a vital mode of transport for millions of Hyderabad commuters. However, after the launch of the metro, its ridership declined sharply. Where nearly one lakh people once availed the service daily, now only around fifty thousand passengers use it. The main reasons cited are slower speed, lack of convenience, irregular schedules, and the absence of AC coaches.

End of a 22-Year Wait

Now, the day citizens have been waiting for over 22 years is finally approaching. Especially on routes like Bolaram, Medchal, Ghatkesar, and Falaknuma—where the metro has no reach—MMTS trains are expected to be a great relief. Instead of spending hours stuck in traffic, people will soon enjoy fast and comfortable travel.

More Plans for the City’s Development

While addressing the CREDAI meeting in Hyderabad, Union Minister Kishan Reddy also made several key announcements. These include the commencement of the second phase of Metro Rail, the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of ₹720 crore, the construction of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Greenfield National Highway, and the development of new airports at Warangal and Adilabad.

These measures will not only make commuting easier but will also play a crucial role in reducing Hyderabad’s traffic burden.