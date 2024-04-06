MS Dhoni Sings ‘Bole Jo Koyal’: Turned Internet Memes and Trolls into a Hilarious Brand Deal

MS Dhoni, the iconic former captain of the Indian cricket team, has once again showcased his unique sense of humor and ability to turn internet memes into lucrative brand deals.

In a recent advertisement for the e-bike brand EMotorad, Dhoni hilariously addressed the widespread meme featuring him and the popular song “Bole Jo Koyal” by Falguni Pathak.

The advertisement features Dhoni lip-syncing to the catchy tune while cruising through scenic countryside landscapes on his electric two-wheeler, accompanied by two symbolic ‘koyals’ (cuckoo birds). The ad not only highlights Dhoni’s playful nature but also resonates with fans who have long enjoyed the meme culture surrounding the cricketing legend.

Dhoni singing " Bole Jo koyal " 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/2xxFG3XRVw — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) April 5, 2024

The origins of the meme trace back to a viral video of Telugu creator Uppal Balu dancing to the song in 2019, which sparked comparisons between Balu and Dhoni due to their striking resemblance. Since then, the meme has become synonymous with Dhoni, often played by DJs during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches whenever Dhoni steps onto the field to bat.

Nobody owns the troll like MS Dhoni and his fans 😭😭😭



Be it Thala For a reason,



Be it calling us Mambatti !!



We just own it like pride and you will forget on why you started to troll in first place.



pic.twitter.com/ssxDpfZPNb — Pujara’s Kiki (@FlyingSlip_) April 5, 2024

Dhoni’s decision to embrace the meme and star in an advertisement referencing it has received widespread acclaim from fans and internet users alike. Social media platforms buzzed with praise for Dhoni’s ability to turn trolls into triumphs, with one user on ‘X’ remarking, “Nobody owns the troll like MS Dhoni and his fans,” highlighting the unwavering support and pride Dhoni’s fanbase holds for him.

This isn’t the first time a cricketer has turned internet jokes into brand opportunities. Earlier in 2022, former Indian cricket team captain and commentator Ravi Shastri embraced jokes about his partying habits in a CRED advertisement, further showcasing how cricketers adeptly navigate and engage with internet culture.

Dhoni’s latest ad serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and his knack for staying relevant in the ever-evolving digital landscape, solidifying his status as not just a cricketing legend but also a master of meme marketing.