Maharashtra

Murder accused arrested after 34 years

A 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Thane: A 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused, Jahangir Dinmohammad Sheikh, from the western suburb of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai on Monday evening, an official said.

The accused was involved in a murder that took place in a residential building in Mira Road in December 1990, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Madan Ballal of the MBVV police said.

Sheikh is one of the six accused involved in stabbing and killing the victim, Gabrial alias Sudhakar Kristan Amanna (22), during a party, he said.

The police had earlier arrested five accused in the case while Sheikh had remained absconding since, the official said.

