Raped, Murdered, Eyes Missing, Leg Fractured, A Dalit Woman’s Disrobed Dead Body Found in UP

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh – The horrific murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Ayodhya has triggered widespread outrage and political turmoil.

The disrobed body was discovered outside Sahnawa village on Saturday, February 1, with disturbing signs of brutal assault.

Family Alleges Brutal Assault and Police Negligence

The victim’s family claimed her eyes were missing, and her body bore deep wounds, fractures, and multiple cuts. They alleged that her limbs were tied with ropes. Villagers who transported the body noticed a fractured leg, while her elder sister and two other women collapsed upon seeing the condition of the corpse.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed that a missing person’s report had been filed on Friday. He stated that an autopsy report would determine whether the victim was sexually assaulted before her death. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.

Faizabad MP Vows to Resign If Justice Is Denied

Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad broke down in tears during a press conference on Sunday, February 2, vowing to resign if justice was not served.

“Let me go to Delhi—I will raise this in Lok Sabha and bring it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. If I fail to get justice, I will resign. This is our collective failure. How will history remember us?” Prasad said, visibly emotional. He also invoked religious figures, asking, “Lord Ram, Mother Sita, where are you?”

Also Read: From Live-In Relationships to First Cousin Marriages: What’s Banned Under the New UCC Law

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Slam BJP Government

The murder has sparked political backlash, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Atrocities Against Dalits

Rahul Gandhi called the murder “heartbreaking and shameful,” stating that the administration ignored the family’s pleas for three days. “For how long will families suffer like this? The anti-Bahujan BJP rule, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is leading to rising atrocities against Dalits,” he said. He demanded strict action against both the culprits and negligent police officers.

Priyanka Gandhi: ‘BJP’s Jungle Raj’

Priyanka Gandhi called the incident “barbaric” and accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect Dalits. “Such cruel incidents shame humanity. The girl was missing for three days, yet the police did nothing. In BJP’s Jungle Raj, no one listens to the cries of Dalits, tribals, and the poor,” she said. She demanded strict action against both the perpetrators and the responsible police officials.

Public Outrage and Calls for Justice

The case has sparked public anger, with activists and civil society groups demanding swift justice. Social media is flooded with calls for harsh punishment, and protests are being planned across Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government faces mounting pressure to ensure a fair investigation and prevent this case from being another instance of delayed or denied justice.

As the autopsy report is awaited, one question looms large: Will justice be served, or will this brutal crime be forgotten like many others?