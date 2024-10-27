Muslim Youth Attacked in Telangana in Mob Assault; Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Asifabad district, a Muslim youth was subjected to a brutal mob assault in Kagaznagar Mandal, leaving him severely injured. The youth has been identified as Abid Hussain from Murtandi village, who was found in Esgaon village with a non-Muslim girl.

After being caught, the youth was tied to a tree and later assaulted on the road by the mob. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene; however, the mob also attacked the police and damaged their vehicle.

The police managed to rescue the injured youth after considerable effort and shifted him to a hospital in Mancherial for treatment. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The girl involved is reported to be from Esgaon village.