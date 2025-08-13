Mustard Seed and Divine Justice: Dr. Muhammad Iqtedar Husain Farooqi       

Quranic Name: Kharda (l خَرْدَلٍ), Indian Name: Rai, Other Names: Mustard (Eng.), Mautarde (Fr.), Senf (Ger.), Mostaza (Sp.), Mostarda (Gr..), Sinapis (Lat.), Mostrich (Ger.) Muster-Moster (Indonesian) Senape (It.) Khardal (Arab, Pers.), Ispindan (Pers.).Rai (Hindi, Urdu, Mar..), Sarshap-harika (Sans.), Rai Surrha (Beng.), Kargn (Tam.), Aasar (Kash.), Awalu (Tel.), Kadukul (Mal.).

Botanical Name: Brassica nigra Koch- Black Mustard: Sinapis alba – white/yellow mustard (Family: Brassicaceae)

In the Arab world and other parts of the world, mustard (Khardal) is considered to be the smallest of all plant seeds. The Arabic name for this plant is also Al-Arak (Salvadora persica), and it seems that it came to be called khardal much later than the revelation of the Quran. The original reason for this may be that the fruits of Al-Arak taste similar to mustard oil.

The mustard seed is mentioned twice in the Holy Quran by the name khardal. This mention is intended to explain the intricacy of divine justice.

Through this small seed, the Holy Quran and blessed Hadiths convey the message that no act, no matter how small or hidden, remains concealed from the sight of Allah. In essence, this tiny seed reveals a very great truth.

The mention of mustard by the name khardal is given as an example in the Quran both times to highlight a small action or event that God is aware of.

In Surah Luqman (XXXI), verse number 16, Allah says:

“OH my son! If there be (an act as small as) the weight of a mustard seed, and it be (hidden) in a rock or the heavens or on earth, Allah will bring it forth. Verily, Allah is Most Subtle, All-Aware.”

This verse is a piece of advice from Luqman the Wise to his son, which teaches us that nothing is hidden from the knowledge and justice of Allah, even if it is as small as a mustard seed.

It is said about Luqman the Wise that he was not a prophet, nor did he have any connection to the Arab nation, but Allah had blessed him with knowledge, wisdom, and great sagacity. About him, Allah says:

“And We certainly gave Luqman wisdom and said, ‘Be grateful to Allah.’ And whoever is grateful, he is only grateful for the benefit of his soul.” (Surah Luqman, verse 12)

The sayings of Luqman the Wise were well-known in the Arab world. It was a common belief that he belonged to a region in Africa.

He is considered a revered figure, a wise and righteous man of Allah, who was granted wisdom and understanding. There are differences in historical accounts and interpretations, but he is often described as a Black man from Nubia, possibly an Abyssinian slave who lived during the time of Prophet David (peace be upon him). According to Ibn Kathir, it is believed that Luqman was a native of Nubia, Sudan, or Ethiopia. Ibn Kathir says that Luqman’s words reveal a deep understanding of Allah’s power and human responsibility. However, Ibn Kathir completely rejects the stories attributed to Luqman the Wise from the Israeli traditions. There is no authenticated saying of the Prophet (PBUH) about Luqman the Wise, but many narrations in Sahih al-Bukhari and Muwatta Imam Malik contain detailed discussions about him.

Abdullah Yusuf Ali, in his commentary on The Holy Quran, describes Luqman as a highly respected and revered figure in Arab tradition, who is held in high esteem for his wisdom, humility, and moral insight, even though little historical information is available about his life.

The second mention of mustard (khardal) in the Quran is as follows:

“And we will place the scales of justice for the Day of Resurrection, so no soul will be wronged at all. And if there is (an act) the weight of a mustard seed, we will bring it forth. And sufficient are We as an accountant.” (Surah Al-Anbiya, verse 47)

According to various commentaries, in this verse, Allah Almighty mentions justice and accountability on the Day of Judgment, and states that no one will be wronged, no matter how small the deed.

In his commentary, Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Usmani states that even an act as small as a mustard seed will be weighed in the scales, and every bit of a person’s account will be settled. The reason for giving the example of the mustard seed is that in the Arab world and other regions, it is considered the smallest of all plant seeds.

The mention of the mustard seed is also particularly prominent in the Hadiths, where the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has explained its importance in the context of faith and salvation.

It is narrated from Abdullah ibn Mas’ud (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said:

“No one will enter Paradise who has a mustard seed’s worth of pride in his heart.” (Sahih Muslim)

It is narrated from Abdullah ibn Mas’ud (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah said: “No person will enter Hell who has a mustard seed’s worth of faith in his heart, and no person will enter Paradise who has a mustard seed’s worth of pride in his heart.” (Muslim, Ibn Majah)

It is narrated from Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “On the Day of Resurrection, I will intercede and say, ‘O my Lord! Admit into Paradise those who have a mustard seed’s worth of faith in their hearts.'” (Sahih Muslim)

It is narrated from Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said:

“He who has a mustard seed’s worth of faith in his heart will not enter the Fire.”

Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (may Allah be pleased with him) narrates from the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that he said:

“(When) the people of Paradise enter Paradise and the people of Hell enter Hell, after that Allah will say (to the angels) to take out from Hell anyone who has a mustard seed’s worth of faith in his heart.” (Sahih Muslim)

These Hadiths encourage believers to focus on their deeds and intentions, no matter how small they may be, and inspire them to develop humility and strong faith.

The mustard seed also holds significance in Prophetic Medicine, طب النبویwhere it is considered beneficial for expelling phlegm and treating certain physical ailments. The terms “raai” and “sarson” are generally used for black and yellow mustard seeds, which are both derived from different varieties of the Brassica family. Although both are mustard seeds, raai typically refers to the smaller, brown seeds of Brassica nigra, while sarson generally refers to a different variety with slightly larger, yellow seeds. Some people also call sarson Brassica juncea or Sinapis alba.

Oil is extracted from both seeds. India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of mustard oil, earning approximately 15 billion rupees in foreign exchange annually. Rajasthan has the largest cultivation of mustard, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Mustard seeds contain more than 25% oil (fat), which is commercially extracted in many countries. It contains a glucoside called Sinigrin, and an enzyme named Mysorin has also been extracted from it.

Mustard seeds are an emetic (vomit-inducing medicine) and are also used in poultices. They are used in spices and have rubefacient properties medically.

The mercy of Allah is boundless. A true faith as small as a mustard seed can also be a source of a person’s salvation.

Dr. Muhammad Iqtedar Husain Farooqi

Deputy Director Retired, National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow – Government of India)