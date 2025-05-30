Narcotics Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Seized in Telangana, Drug Peddler Arrested

Hyderabad: Police seized narcotic substances valued at over Rs 3 crore from a roadside dhaba near Shadnagar on Friday. Acting on credible intelligence, authorities conducted a successful operation leading to the arrest of a drug peddler from Rajasthan.

Arrest and Ongoing Search for Accomplices

The arrested individual is currently in police custody. Meanwhile, two other suspects connected to the case remain absconding, with the police intensifying efforts to track them down.

Seized Narcotics Include Heroin, Ganja, and Opium

The police recovered a variety of narcotics in the raid, including:

1.5 kg of heroin

1 kg of ganja

Over 360 grams of opium

The total estimated worth of these seized drugs is more than Rs 3 crore.

Police Commitment to Combat Drug Trafficking

Officials have assured the public of stringent actions against drug trafficking networks and urged citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities. The investigation into the source and distribution chain of the narcotics is ongoing.