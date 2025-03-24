NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Return to Earth After Extended Mission, But Without Overtime Pay

After spending over nine months in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth. Their mission, originally scheduled for just eight days, was extended due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite the extended stay, the astronauts will not be entitled to any overtime pay.

No Overtime Pay for Extended Space Mission

Unlike commercial jobs, NASA astronauts are federal employees, meaning they are not entitled to extra compensation for working beyond their regular schedules. According to the rules under the General Schedule for federal employees, NASA astronauts are not compensated for overtime, holidays, or weekends, even for extended space missions. As part of their mission, Williams and Wilmore received basic provisions like food, shelter, and a $4 per day allowance for minor expenses. This $4 daily allowance accumulated to $1,430 over their 286-day mission in space.

Their base salary can range from $94,998 to $123,152 annually, depending on their rank and experience.

President Trump’s Reaction to the No Overtime Pay Issue

When President Donald Trump was made aware of the astronauts’ lack of overtime pay for their extended mission, he expressed surprise. In a press conference, he commented, “Nobody’s ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I’ll pay it out of my own pocket.” Trump also reacted to the daily $5 allowance, saying, “Is that all? That’s not much for what they had to endure.” The President’s remarks came in recognition of the astronauts’ hardships during their prolonged stay in space.

President Trump’s Gratitude to Elon Musk

During the same press conference, President Trump took a moment to thank Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, for playing a crucial role in bringing the astronauts back to Earth safely. Trump stated, “If we don’t have Elon… they could be up there for a long time.” He further added, “The body starts to deteriorate after 9-10 months in space. Think if we don’t have time? He’s going through a lot right now.”

Health and Rehabilitation Post-Return for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

While their journey back to Earth was physically demanding, the astronauts now face the challenge of readapting to life on Earth. Following their prolonged stay in space, Williams and Wilmore will undergo a strict rehabilitation regimen to rebuild muscle mass and bone density, which often weaken due to the lack of gravity. This process involves strength training and movement exercises to help them regain their strength and adjust back to life on Earth after such an extended time in space.

Key Takeaways:

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after an extended mission of 9 months.

Despite the prolonged stay, they are not eligible for overtime pay, as per NASA’s federal employee rules.

President Trump expressed surprise and gratitude to Elon Musk for the astronauts’ safe return.

The astronauts will undergo rehabilitation to rebuild their strength and health after their long space mission.

