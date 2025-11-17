Natya Thoranam Mesmerises Hyderabad with Grand Showcase of Classical Dance Forms

Hyderabad: Shilpakala Vedika came alive on Sunday night as the fifth edition of Natya Thoranam, organised annually by the Amrita Cultural Trust, captivated audiences with a spectacular display of classical dance traditions from across India.

The event featured five major dance forms—Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Mohiniyattam, Odissi—along with a vibrant jugalbandi, leaving the viewers spellbound.

For nearly two-and-a-half hours, over 40 talented dancers performed with grace and precision, drawing continuous applause and admiration from the packed auditorium. The festival, which has become a much-anticipated cultural celebration in Hyderabad, once again showcased the city’s deep appreciation for classical arts.

“Five years of dedication, passion, and collective effort”

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Pagadala, Managing Trustee of Amrita Cultural Trust, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support:

“Natya Thoranam exists today only because of the immense love and encouragement of the people of Hyderabad. This is more than a dance festival — it is a garland woven from years of planning, rehearsals, sleepless nights, and unwavering belief. Our vision from the beginning was to create a platform that celebrates classical traditions and offers young dancers a dignified space to shine. Today, that vision stands fulfilled.”

He added that the festival has now grown into a cultural institution that honours tradition while nurturing emerging talent.

Expanding horizons for young dancers

Trustee Bhargavi Pagadala highlighted the Trust’s contribution to the classical arts over the past five years:

“We have provided opportunities to over 700 young dancers across seven classical forms. More than 50 dance schools and 25 respected gurus have placed their trust in our platform. As we step into the next phase, we aim to expand to more cities and bring more training programmes, workshops, masterclasses, and scholarships to budding artists.”

She said the long-term dream is to make Natya Thoranam a nationally recognised cultural identity — a prestigious stage for young talent from across the country.

Distinguished guests grace the event

Several eminent personalities attended the festival, including:

Retired IAS officer T. Chandrasekhar

Additional DGP Anil Kumar

Acharya Kalakrishna

Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Deepika Reddy

My Home Group Vice Chairman Jupally Jagapathi Rao

Sai Silks Kalamandir MD Chalavadi Prasad

Café Niloufer Chairman Anumula Baburao

University of Hyderabad Professor Usha Raman

PR Design House CMD Parvati Reddy

The event concluded with standing ovations and deep appreciation from attendees, reaffirming Natya Thoranam’s position as one of Hyderabad’s most cherished cultural festivals.