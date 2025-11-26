Naveen Yadav Takes Oath as Jubilee Hills MLA After Landslide Victory

Hyderabad: Congress leader Naveen Yadav was officially sworn in as the MLA of Jubilee Hills on Wednesday. Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administered the oath of office in a brief ceremony held at the Speaker’s chamber.

The event witnessed the presence of several key political figures, including Ministers Sridhar Babu and Mohd Azharuddin, MLA Ganesh, Congress leaders, and members of Naveen Yadav’s family, marking an important political moment for the ruling party.

Why the Jubilee Hills Bypoll Was Held

The by-election in Jubilee Hills became necessary following the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The Election Commission announced the schedule accordingly, and political activities intensified in one of Hyderabad’s most prominent constituencies.

Naveen Yadav entered the contest as the official Congress candidate, running an active and extensive campaign across the constituency. His outreach efforts, combined with the party’s state-wide momentum, played a crucial role in consolidating support.

The election was conducted on November 11, with voters turning out in significant numbers. The results, declared on November 14, reflected a decisive shift in favor of the Congress candidate.

Landslide Victory With Lead in Every Round

From the moment postal ballot counting began, Naveen Yadav established a consistent lead. He maintained his advantage throughout every counting round, ultimately securing a massive majority over his competitors.

BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha finished second, while the BJP lost its deposit, signalling a poor performance in the high-profile segment.

Strong Start for Naveen Yadav as MLA

With his oath-taking complete, Naveen Yadav officially begins his term as the MLA of Jubilee Hills. His victory is seen as a significant boost for the Congress government, which continues to strengthen its position in Hyderabad and across Telangana.