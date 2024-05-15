Nehru Zoological Park Mourns Loss of Bengal White Tiger

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park is mourning the loss of Abhimanyu, a nine-year-old male Bengal White Tiger, who passed away due to chronic renal failure on Tuesday.

Born to Badri and Surekha/Sameera at the zoo, Abhimanyu had been ailing since April 2023 with nephritis and early-stage renal problems. Despite extensive consultations with veterinary experts and specialists from other zoos, his health continued to deteriorate. Over the past few months, Abhimanyu suffered from rheumatism, and in recent days, his condition had become critical, leading him to go off his feed and struggle with mobility.

Efforts to revive the tiger through fluid therapy and medications were unsuccessful. Abhimanyu died in his enclosure at 2:15 PM. A post-mortem examination, conducted by veterinary experts from the Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI) and the College of Veterinary Science (CVSc), Hyderabad, confirmed the cause of death as chronic renal failure.

The loss of Abhimanyu is a significant blow to Nehru Zoological Park, where he was a beloved resident. The zoo community and visitors alike will miss him greatly.