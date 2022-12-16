Baby girl with ‘four’ legs born to a woman in Gwalior

A baby girl with ‘four’ legs was born to a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district.

Aarti Kushwaha is the resident of Sikandar Kampoo. She gave birth to the baby at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital here on Wednesday. The newborn is healthy and weighs 2.3kg.

ANI quoted Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Group Dr RKS Dhakad as saying, “The infant has four legs at birth, she has physical deformity. Some foetuses become extra, which is called Ischiopagus in the language of medical science. When the embryo divides into two parts, the body develops at two places. The lower part, below the waist of this baby girl has developed with two extra legs, but those legs are inactive.”

Dr Dhakad said that the doctors of the Paediatric Department are checking whether there is any other deformity in any part of the body. If she is healthy, then those legs will be removed through surgery in order to give her a normal life.