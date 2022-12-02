US & Canada

US Senate rejects measure to grant rail workers 7 days of paid sick leave

The senators, however on Thursday, passed a bill to implement the labour agreement between freight rail carriers and unionised workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 10:47
Washington: The US Senate has rejected a measure to grant rail workers seven days of paid sick leave.

The senators, however on Thursday, passed a bill to implement the labour agreement between freight rail carriers and unionised workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also made an imminent strike illegal.

Both measures cleared the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would sign the bill that cleared both chambers of Congress into law as soon as it is sent to his desk.

Source
IANS
