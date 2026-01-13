No Mayor in Mumbai without Congress’ support, says Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: As the battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensifies, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MP Varsha Gaikwad has made a bold claim regarding the post of the city’s Mayor. Speaking on the current political landscape, Gaikwad on Tuesday asserted that the Congress party will hold the “key” to the municipal corporation and that no party will be able to appoint a Mayor without their support.

Gaikwad dismissed claims that the Congress has been sidelined in the Mumbai civic polls. “The political arithmetic of Mumbai is changing. We are confident that the Congress will win a significantly higher number of seats this time. In the post-election scenario, no one will be able to install a Mayor in the BMC without the Congress’ involvement,” she stated.

The Congress MP also took a swipe at the ongoing “Marathi vs Hindutva” narrative being pushed by the Mahayuti (BJP–Shinde Sena) and the Thackeray-led MNS/Sena factions. She emphasised that the Congress’ agenda is strictly focused on the city’s infrastructure and the daily struggles of Mumbaikars. “While others are fighting over religion, caste, and language, our priority is development. Mumbai is facing severe issues with traffic, water supply, waste management, and air pollution.

We want a Mayor who works on the ground for the people, not one who operates solely from the Mantralaya,” Gaikwad remarked. “Congress has teamed up with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), and the RPI (Gavai faction).

This alliance aims to consolidate the Dalit, Muslim, and minority votes, and it will significantly boost Congress’ seat tally compared to previous elections,” noted Gaikwad. Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Gaikwad accused the ruling Mahayuti of neglecting Mumbai’s interests and “selling off” land for various projects.

She claimed that the Congress has a long-standing record of developing Mumbai’s landmarks, including the Sea Link and major highways, and promised that the party would fight to keep Mumbai’s resources for its own residents. With the BMC elections scheduled for January 15, Gaikwad’s statement signals the Congress’ intent to position itself as a decisive power player in the country’s richest municipal body.