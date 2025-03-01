No More Fuel for 15-Year-Old Vehicles as Govt Cracks Down on Pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rolled out a series of stringent measures to tackle rising pollution levels in the capital. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that before engaging with other states on this issue, Delhi must first control its own pollution.

Ban on 15-Year-Old Vehicles

From April 1, 2025, vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be supplied with petrol in Delhi. A special task force will be deployed to identify and restrict such vehicles. Additionally, heavy vehicles entering Delhi will be thoroughly checked to ensure compliance with pollution norms.

Students to Join Plantation Drive

To further combat pollution, university students will be encouraged to participate in a plantation drive, helping to increase green cover and reduce air pollution levels.

Strict Guidelines for Industries and Commercial Buildings

Minister Sirsa pointed out that large industries contribute significantly to pollution. These organizations will be instructed to adopt modern equipment to curb emissions. Furthermore, all high-rise buildings, commercial complexes, and hotels must install anti-smog guns to minimize air pollution.

Expansion of Green Spaces & Cloud Seeding Initiative

The government plans to develop new forests on vacant lands across Delhi. Additionally, cloud seeding technology will be explored as an experimental method to improve air quality.

New Rules for High-Rise Buildings

Future high-rise constructions in Delhi will be subject to new pollution control regulations to ensure that environmental impact is minimized.

Government’s Firm Stand Against Pollution

Sirsa reaffirmed that those contributing to pollution must also be responsible for its mitigation. He stressed that Delhi’s pollution levels exceed 50%, making it crucial to take immediate action. Authorities have been instructed to fully cooperate in implementing these measures.

The Delhi government remains committed to tackling pollution aggressively, with a clear goal of improving air quality before engaging with other states on broader environmental strategies.