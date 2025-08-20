No place for violence in democratic system: Kejriwal condemns attack on Delhi CM

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her official residence in New Delhi’s Civil Lines, saying there is no place for violence in a democratic system. Taking to X, former Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable.

In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.” “I am confident that the Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy,” he added. Chief Minister Gupta was attacked during the weekly Jan Sunvai at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the attacker and are interrogating him. However, the reason for the attack is unclear. The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Gupta was identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat’s Rajkot, sources said. The Delhi Police has contacted the Gujarat Police regarding the same, they added.

According to sources, 41-year-old Rajesh told the police that he hails from Rajkot. The police are interrogating the man to ascertain the cause of the attack. This incident is being viewed as a significant lapse in her security. Additionally, the Delhi Police will conduct an internal inquiry into how the incident occurred despite tight security.

Sources told IANS that Rajesh, during the weekly public hearing, suddenly came out and hurled a heavy object at the Chief Minister. According to preliminary unverified information, the attacker shouted at the Chief Minister, slapped her, and began abusing her.

There was a serious scuffle involving the Chief Minister. Rajesh handed some papers to the chief minister and referred to a court case before assaulting her, as per some unverified reports. Currently, the Chief Minister is being monitored by a doctor, after which it will be clear how many injuries she has suffered, said sources.

Following the incident, security has been stepped up at the Chief Minister’s residence. Top officials of the Delhi Police are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway. According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has reached CM Gupta’s residence. More details are awaited.