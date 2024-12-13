No respite from skyrocketing vegetable prices in Bengal

Kolkata: There seems to be no respite for the consumers in West Bengal from the skyrocketing prices of essential vegetables in the retail markets of the state.

The common people are feeling the maximum pinch due to the skyrocketing price of potatoes, the staple vegetable used in almost all varieties of Bengali dishes.

While the “Jyoti” variety of potato is selling between Rs 36 and Rs 38 a kilogram in most retail markets, the better variety of “Chandramukhi” is selling at Rs 40 a kilogram, with the second variety not being available in a number of retail markets.

It was being said that with the arrival of winter, the prices may ease. However, the prices continue to be rising.

A member of the task force constituted by the state government to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities in the retail markets in the state explained why the prices of potatoes are yet to stabilize even after the arrival of winter.

According to him, due to prolonged rainfall period and flood situation, there had been a later arrival of winter produce which led to the jacking up of the price of potatoes primarily at the wholesale markets, the inevitable impact of which could be felt in the skyrocketing price of potato in the wholesale market.

At the same time, he also admitted that the hoarding by a section of vegetable traders is also becoming a contributing factor.

Besides potatoes, the prices of other vegetables in the rail markets of West Bengal continue to be quite high. Green peas, another popular variety of vegetable in winter dishes favourite of the Bengalis was being sold at Rs 120 a kilogram.

Another major frustrating factor for middle-class consumers is the skyrocketing prices of popular cooking ingredients. The per kilogram price of garlic is exorbitantly high at around Rs 450. While onions are priced between Rs 60 and Rs 80 a kilogram, the same for ginger is hovering around Rs 100.