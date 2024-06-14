No social media display of ‘qurbani’: Islamic Centre’s advisory

Lucknow: The Islamic Centre of India (ICI) has issued an advisory for those who perform animal sacrifices during the upcoming Eid ul Adha festival that will be celebrated on June 17.

The ICI has advised them not to click photographs or record videos of the ‘qurbani’ on the occasion.

The guideline is part of a 13-point advisory issued on Thursday.

An appeal was issued to sacrifice, in a clean, open space, only those animals which are not restricted by state. Also, blood should be buried so that it could serve as compost to make the soil fertile.

VIDEO | "Islamic Centre of India has issued a 13-point guideline for Eid al-Adha in which it is stated that we should not offer prayers on the road but in various Eidgahs and mosques. After ‘namaz’, we should all pray for peace in Palestine and for the present weather in our… pic.twitter.com/mDdfz9RJn1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2024

It was also advised that sacrifice should not be performed on streets, or in public areas and all scrap of the animal should be disposed of only in dustbins provided by the municipal corporations.

The ICI asked people to distribute about one-third of the meat after packing it properly and to donate the skin of the animal to charity.

As per the advisory, sacrifice is mandated for those who can afford it. It was also said that one should offer namaz only in Eidgah or in masjids and not on roads.

The ICI also appealed to all to raise a ‘khususi dua’ special prayer for relief from the ongoing heatwave.