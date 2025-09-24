Nova IVF Fertility Hyderabad Introduces AI in IVF Labs to Improve Pregnancy Outcomes

Hyderabad: Nova IVF Fertility has announced the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its IVF labs at Banjara Hills and Kukatpally, Hyderabad, aimed at enhancing precision in embryo selection and improving pregnancy success rates.

The AI tool, called Vita Embryo, acts as a double-checking mechanism for embryologists, identifying subtle indicators in embryo growth patterns that may not be visible to the human eye. According to global studies, the use of this technology has shown up to a 12% improvement in pregnancy outcomes.

Dr. Hima Deepthi, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, said, “With rising infertility cases—at least one in four couples today—accuracy in fertility treatments is critical. AI enables us to analyse embryos more precisely, ensuring couples have the best chance of success.”

The clinic also employs Electronic Witnessing Systems, which assign unique barcodes or chips to gametes and embryos, providing secure, real-time monitoring and ensuring complete transparency for patients.

Fertility specialists at Nova IVF Hyderabad noted shifting demographics in patients, with advanced maternal age now being a key factor for IVF treatment. More women in their late 30s and early 40s are seeking fertility care due to age-related decline in egg quality and lifestyle-related factors. Male infertility accounts for 30–40% of cases, often linked to stress, lifestyle habits, and steroid use.

Dr. Durga Vytla, Senior Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, observed, “We are seeing an increase in PCOS, endometriosis, and low ovarian reserve even among women in their late 20s. Couples must approach fertility health proactively, as age plays a vital role in treatment success. We’re also witnessing growing interest in egg freezing, particularly from unmarried women in sectors like IT, healthcare, media, and entrepreneurship.”

Nova IVF Fertility operates multiple centres in Hyderabad, including Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and AS Rao Nagar, as well as a centre in Warangal. With over 95,000 successful clinical pregnancies to date, Nova IVF Fertility is part of Asia Healthcare Holdings and is one of India’s fastest-growing fertility care chains, with 100+ centres across 60+ cities.