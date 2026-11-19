Dibrugarh (Assam): In a shocking incident highlighting the deadly consequences of online betting addiction, two men allegedly murdered three members of a family in Assam’s Duliajan area to repay a ₹4 lakh gambling debt. The brutal triple murder has sent shockwaves across the region.

The victims were identified as retired Oil India Limited officer Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter, who lived in the Kamalabari area. The crime came to light on Monday evening when a tenant visited their house to deliver Chhath Prasad. After receiving no response, he alerted neighbours and the police. Officers broke open the door and discovered the three bodies in separate rooms.

Police investigations using CCTV footage led to the arrest of the main accused, Raju Das, a painter, and his associate, Amir Das, a plumber, at Simaluguri railway station on Tuesday while they were allegedly attempting to escape to Bengaluru.

According to police, Raju had lost ₹4 lakh borrowed from his father through online betting and planned the robbery with Amir. The accused allegedly attacked the victims with a hammer and iron rods before stealing jewellery and cash. Police recovered ₹13,510 in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

In September 2023, three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad. Police investigations reportedly examined their involvement in an online Korean task-based game and its influence on their behaviour. The incident triggered concerns among parents and authorities about excessive online gaming and its potential psychological impact.

This incident, along with the Assam triple murder, highlights the serious consequences associated with uncontrolled online gaming and betting. While gaming addiction and betting-related financial losses are different issues, both underline the need for parental supervision, awareness, responsible digital behaviour and stronger regulation of harmful online platforms.

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