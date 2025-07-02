Oppo Reno 14 5G to Debut in India: Full Specs, Price Leak & Launch Details Inside

New Delhi: Tech enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated Reno 14 5G series in India on July 3 at 12 PM. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and across Oppo India’s social media platforms. After its initial launch in China, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro 5G models are finally making their debut in India.

Performance and Hardware Upgrades

The Reno 14 5G is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, while the Reno 14 Pro 5G may come equipped with the faster Dimensity 8450. Both devices are likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, making them ideal for multitasking and gaming.

Display and Design

Both models will sport OLED displays with up to 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Reno 14 could have a 6.59-inch flat panel, while the Pro might get a 6.83-inch curved screen, protected by Oppo’s in-house Crystal Shield Glass.

AI-Powered Camera Setup

Camera upgrades are a standout feature. The Reno 14 Pro 5G is expected to offer four 50MP sensors, including a main sensor with OIS, ultra-wide lens, periscope telephoto with 3.5x zoom, and a portrait sensor. The base model could feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens. Both phones are also tipped to have a 50MP front camera.

Battery and Fast Charging

The Reno 14 5G may be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the Pro variant could offer a 6,200 mAh battery and support 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging.

Expected Price in India

Though official Indian pricing is yet to be revealed, the Chinese pricing gives clues. The Reno 14 5G starts at around ₹33,200, and the Pro version at ₹41,500. Given the previous generation’s price tag, Indian prices may range from ₹39,999 to ₹49,999.

With flagship-like specs, AI-enhanced cameras, and powerful batteries, the Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to make waves in the mid-premium smartphone market. All eyes are now on the official Indian launch tomorrow.