Oriel Academy launches BONDING! in Hyderabad – A New Training Module for Patient Relationship Management

Hyderabad: Oriel Academy, a leading executive coaching and professional development firm, has announced the launch of its latest training module – BONDING! – an exclusive programme designed to strengthen patient relationship management across the healthcare sector.

The initiative is targeted at doctors, paramedical staff, hospital administrators, diagnostic centre employees, nursing home and clinic staff, and other healthcare professionals. The programme aims to empower participants with the essential interpersonal and communication skills needed to deliver empathetic, patient-first care.

“While hospitals and medical facilities are equipped with advanced technology and treatments, many still face challenges in building meaningful connections with patients. BONDING! bridges this gap by cultivating empathy, professionalism, and strong communication skills,” said Mr. Khalid Jamal, Principal Consultant at Oriel Academy.

The training focuses on:

Enhancing soft skills and professional conduct

Developing empathy and sensitivity toward patients and their families

Managing patient challenges with efficiency and compassion

Strengthening trust and long-term relationships with patients

Oriel Academy emphasises that hospitals and healthcare organisations can expect tangible outcomes such as improved patient satisfaction, fewer complaints, better staff-patient rapport, and higher standards of service delivery.

With a proven track record of more than two decades, Oriel Academy has been providing customised executive coaching solutions to clients across diverse industries, including BFSI, Oil & Gas, Maritime, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Chemicals, and Aviation. Its applied learning methodology has positioned it as a trusted partner for organisations seeking leadership and service excellence.

For more details, visit: www.orielacademy.com

