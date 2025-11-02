Our goal for Bihar is to make it a hub of Make In India: PM Modi at Arrah rally

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed to turn Bihar into a hub of the ‘Make In India’ mission and asserted that only the double-engine government under Nitish Kumar could usher in this change as the NDA’s agenda, focus and manifesto are about delivering clean and robust governance, unlike the Opposition’s ‘jungle raj’. Addressing the public rally in Arrah, PM Modi said ‘Make in India’ is creating waves across the globe, and “our goal for Bihar is that it becomes a hub of this momentous mission”.

Boasting about Bihar’s turnaround in the fisheries industry, PM Modi said that earlier, Bihar used to import fish from other states for itself, but today it sells fish to other states, and it is the result of the NDA government’s policies. Stating that the NDA’s manifesto was all about empowerment and upliftment of Bihar, he said: “The NDA has presented an honest and visionary manifesto for the development of Bihar. Every promise, every plan is dedicated to Bihar’s rapid development.”

Taking a swipe at Mahagathbandhan’s infighting, he said: “On one side is the NDA’s honest manifesto, and on the other are the jungle raj folks. They have turned their manifesto into a document of lies, deceit, and throwing dust in the people’s eyes.” He further said that the feud between RJD and Congress has escalated severely, and people of Bihar can never expect any good for them or Bihar, as they are fighting within, for self-serving interests. “Neither was Congress heard in the manifesto, nor are they being considered in the campaigning.

Even before the elections, so much hatred has grown that after the elections, they will start smashing each other’s heads,” the Prime Minister remarked at the rally. PM Modi also spoke about notable changes in the lives of many residents because of the ‘Bihar Dairy Mission’ and also told the gathering that it was the NDA’s resolve to create job opportunities within Bihar for the people of the state.

“We have announced creation of one crore jobs in the coming years, and the plan for how this will be achieved has also been placed before the people,” he said, reiterating the promises made in the NDA manifesto. He said that it is the NDA’s pledge that the youth of Bihar should work in Bihar itself and bring more glory to the state. He also stated that the new NDA government will increase the monetary support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, in which farmers are entitled to Rs 6,000 annually, by an additional Rs 3,000.