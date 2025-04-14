Over 200 Arrested in Murshidabad Violence; Police Say Normalcy Returning

In the aftermath of the violent clashes and arson in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, over 200 individuals have been arrested, as police and central forces intensify efforts to restore peace in the area. The violence, which erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, left three people dead and created widespread tension.

Police Conduct Route Marches, Urge Against Rumour-Mongering

State Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Javed Shamim, addressed the media on Monday and expressed optimism that full normalcy would soon return. “Whenever there are communal flare-ups, it takes time to pacify the situation. But here, conditions are improving steadily,” Shamim said, crediting police, media, and responsible citizens for the progress.

To ensure peace, route marches and confidence-building exercises are being carried out across the affected areas. The Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials are camping in the region to oversee the situation.

Internet Ban to Continue

While no fresh incidents of violence have been reported in the past 36 hours, the police have decided to continue the internet suspension in Murshidabad. “Rumour-mongering remains a serious concern and is a major threat to peace,” Shamim noted.

He appealed to citizens to verify facts before spreading any information, especially on social media. “The biggest enemy to peace is misinformation,” he said.

Families Return Home, FIRs on the Rise

Police confirmed that around 19 displaced families have returned home, and efforts are underway to help others return safely. The number of First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in connection with the violence continues to grow, with police vowing to bring all culprits to justice.

“Those responsible for inciting or participating in the violence will face strict action. We are committed to ensuring accountability,” said Shamim.

Addressing Allegations and Intelligence Oversight

Responding to public concerns about police response and intelligence lapses, Shamim acknowledged that there will be grievances and allegations, but assured that each will be addressed. On the scale of the protest, he said, “Despite prior inputs, the mobilisation was unexpectedly large. Still, Ram Navami and Eid were observed peacefully, which shows community resilience.”

As investigations and peace-building efforts continue, authorities remain cautious but hopeful that Murshidabad will soon return to normalcy.