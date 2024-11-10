Middle East

Over 300 Afghan refugees deported from Turkey in two days

A total of 325 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan from Turkey over the past two days, according to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Sunday.

Safiya Begum10 November 2024 - 14:53
Kabul: A total of 325 Afghan refugees have been deported to Afghanistan from Turkey over the past two days, according to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Sunday.

Both documented and undocumented Afghan migrants arrived at Kabul airport on Friday and Saturday, the ministry reported, adding that it is actively working to create job opportunities for returnees.

The statement noted that all Afghan refugees deported from Turkey have been referred to the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, for support and assistance.

According to official data released in August, approximately 1.8 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from countries including Pakistan and Iran over the past year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Afghan caretaker government has repeatedly urged Afghan refugees to return and help rebuild their war-torn homeland.

