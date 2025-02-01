North India

Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

More than 60 cooking gas cylinders loaded in a truck exploded early Saturday while en route to Ghaziabad, according to the fire department.

Fouzia Farhana1 February 2025 - 14:08
Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported
Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Ghaziabad: More than 60 cooking gas cylinders loaded in a truck exploded early Saturday while en route to Ghaziabad, according to the fire department.

Cause of Explosion and Damage

The explosion, caused by a fire around 4 am, is believed to have been triggered by friction in the cylinders. At least four furniture shops in the vicinity were completely destroyed, and several vehicles parked nearby were also burned.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Firefighting Efforts and No Casualties

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela: Tents Burn in Sector 22

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that it took over eight fire tenders approximately 90 minutes to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The sound of the explosion caused panic, with nearby residents rushing to safety.

Incident Details

Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Officials explained that when the driver noticed the fire, he parked the truck near a petrol pump. Shortly after, the cylinders exploded, causing the staff to flee. Eyewitnesses mentioned that a few cylinders landed on the petrol pump premises, but they did not explode.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana1 February 2025 - 14:08

Related Articles

Budget Offers a Lot to Delhi Voters to Cheer About

Budget Offers a Lot to Delhi Voters to Cheer About

1 February 2025 - 18:45
Govt Set to Hike FDI Limit for Insurance Sector to 100%

Govt Set to Hike FDI Limit for Insurance Sector to 100%

1 February 2025 - 16:11
Bird Flu Outbreak in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; 17,000 Chickens and Quails Culled

Bird Flu Outbreak in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; 17,000 Chickens and Quails Culled

1 February 2025 - 15:51
Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

1 February 2025 - 14:25
Back to top button