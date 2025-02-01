Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Ghaziabad: More than 60 cooking gas cylinders loaded in a truck exploded early Saturday while en route to Ghaziabad, according to the fire department.

Cause of Explosion and Damage

The explosion, caused by a fire around 4 am, is believed to have been triggered by friction in the cylinders. At least four furniture shops in the vicinity were completely destroyed, and several vehicles parked nearby were also burned.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Firefighting Efforts and No Casualties

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela: Tents Burn in Sector 22

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that it took over eight fire tenders approximately 90 minutes to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The sound of the explosion caused panic, with nearby residents rushing to safety.

Incident Details

Officials explained that when the driver noticed the fire, he parked the truck near a petrol pump. Shortly after, the cylinders exploded, causing the staff to flee. Eyewitnesses mentioned that a few cylinders landed on the petrol pump premises, but they did not explode.