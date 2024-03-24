Over 66,200 people arrive from Gaza Strip to Egypt since Nov 2023

Cairo: More than 66,200 people have arrived from the Gaza Strip to Egypt since November 1, 2023, the Egypt State Information Service said.

“Since November 1, 3,370 patients and 5,318 accompanying persons have arrived from the Gaza Strip,” a head of the agency’s press center told reporters, adding that 57,529 foreigners and citizens with dual citizenship also entered Egypt from the enclave.

Last October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. UNI/SPUTNIK AKS