Owaisi Challenges BRS on Musi Project: ‘You Created the Problem, Now Reflect on It’

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi asked BRS to introspect over the Musi Project.

“Didn’t the BRS make a plan for the Musi, and didn’t I oppose it? You started the disease. The BRS needs to introspect. You did the planning.

Even today we are saying if you want to execute the project without damaging houses you are welcome,” he said.

“In the 2023 elections, the BRS won seats in the GHMC area because of the Majlis. You lost because of your mistakes. If you had not repeated 24 candidates, you would have won.

You were arrogant. If I start talking, you’ll be ashamed,” he added. It may be recalled that once upon a time MIM was close ally of BRS and it seems that the friendship has taken the shape of foe.