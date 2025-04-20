Owaisi vs BJP: “Country Won’t Forgive You, Modi Ji”

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday for his controversial remarks against the Supreme Court of India, alleging that BJP leaders have become “radicalised” and are threatening the judiciary with a religious war.

“You people (BJP) are tubelights… threatening court in such a way… this is a threat to democracy and the Constitution,” Owaisi said, referencing Article 142, a constitutional provision that allows the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice in any case.

What Is Article 142? Why Did Owaisi Refer to It?

Owaisi invoked Article 142 to highlight the judiciary’s constitutional authority. He emphasized that the article was formulated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and serves as a foundational element for judicial independence in India.

“Do you know what Article 142 is? It was formed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. BJP is now doing fraud and threatening a religious war… If Modi ji doesn’t stop them, the country will become weak,” Owaisi warned in his statement.

Dubey Accuses Supreme Court of Overreach, Questions Its Authority

The AIMIM chief’s reaction came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made a fiery attack on the Supreme Court, accusing it of “inciting religious wars” and overstepping its boundaries.

“The top court has only one aim: ‘Show me the face, and I will show you the law’. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assemblies should be shut,” said Dubey.

Dubey questioned past judgments on issues like homosexuality, citing Article 377, and religious matters such as Ram Mandir and Gyanvapi, accusing the judiciary of trying to “dictate” national policy and threaten democracy.

BJP Distances Itself from Dubey and Sharma’s Remarks

In a bid to contain the backlash, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued an official statement on Saturday distancing itself from the remarks made by Nishikant Dubey and former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who had also questioned the judiciary’s authority over the President and Parliament.

Dinesh Sharma: “President Is Supreme, Not Subject to Judiciary”

Echoing Dubey’s sentiments, Dinesh Sharma said:

“The President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President. She is supreme. The judiciary cannot direct the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha,” Sharma told ANI.

He emphasized that the Constitution clearly separates the powers of the legislature and judiciary, accusing the Supreme Court of overstepping its role.

Owaisi Warns of Consequences for Undermining Judiciary

Owaisi warned that such statements undermine constitutional democracy and could destabilize the nation.