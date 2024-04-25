Pakistan loses Rizwan & Irfan for last two T20Is against New Zealand

Lahore: Pakistan key players Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan will take no further part in the remainder of the T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

said in their statement.

Rizwan had to leave the field retired hurt due to injury during the third T20I against the Black Caps, receiving significant on-field treatment for what appeared to be a hamstring problem. Irfan is also reported to have suffered a hamstring issue, leading to both players being sidelined for the remainder of the series.

“PCB Medical Panel on Wednesday received radiology reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Muhammad Irfan Khan,” the PCB statement said. “ After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s

and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand.”

“The two players will work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at NCA,” the statement added.

Pakistan haven’t announced replacements for the duo, with Haseebullah and Usman Khan available in the squad as wicket-keeping options.

The absences add to Pakistan’s woes, who have already lost Azam Khan to injury.

The T20I series currently stands at 1-1 after three matches, with the first match being abandoned

due to rain.

Pakistan took the series lead with a remarkable bowling display that restricted the visitors to just 90 all out in the second T20I.

However, the Kiwis staged a comeback, fueled by an exceptional innings from Mark Chapman (87 not out off 42) that helped them to successfully chase down a target of 178 in the third match.

After the first three games in Rawalpindi, the action moves to Lahore for the last two T20Is to be played on April 25 and 27.