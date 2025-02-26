PAN 2.0 Alert: Avoid ₹10,000 Penalty by Surrendering Extra PAN Cards

New Delhi: The Indian government has launched PAN 2.0, a ₹1,435-crore initiative by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), to modernize PAN (Permanent Account Number) services.

The project aims to consolidate tax-related platforms into a single digital system, streamline applications, and boost data security. However, it also enforces strict penalties for holding multiple PAN cards — a violation that could cost taxpayers up to ₹10,000.

PAN 2.0: Penalty for Holding Duplicate PAN Cards and How to Surrender Them

What is PAN 2.0?

Under PAN 2.0, all PAN/TAN services will be unified under one portal to simplify processes like:

Applying for a new PAN (free e-PAN delivered via email).

Updating/correcting PAN details with minimal paperwork.

Accessing 24/7 support via a dedicated helpdesk.

The system promises faster processing, enhanced security through digital vaults, and seamless integration of taxpayer services.

Can You Have More Than One PAN Card?

No. The Income Tax Act, 1961, prohibits individuals from holding multiple PANs. If discovered, taxpayers must surrender duplicate cards immediately.

Penalty for Holding Duplicate PAN Cards

Section 272B of the Income Tax Act allows authorities to impose a ₹10,000 penalty for possessing extra PAN cards. Violations are often flagged during audits or data checks.

How to Surrender a Duplicate PAN Card

Online Process

Visit the Protean eGov Technologies Ltd portal. Select ‘Changes or Correction in PAN Data’. Check the box in the ‘Contact Details’ section. List duplicate PAN numbers to surrender. Upload documents, pay fees (if applicable), and submit.

Offline Process

Submit Form 49A at a PAN Service Center, specifying the duplicate PAN.

Service Center, specifying the duplicate PAN. Send a written request to your Jurisdictional Assessing Officer with personal details and PANs to retain/cancel.

Key Features of PAN 2.0

Single Portal: Unified access to PAN/TAN services.

Unified access to PAN/TAN services. Free e-PAN: Digital copies emailed instantly.

Digital copies emailed instantly. Faster Processing: Reduced delays for applications.

Reduced delays for applications. Secure Storage: Data protected in digital vaults.

Existing PAN cards remain valid, but PAN 2.0’s centralized system makes detecting duplicates easier. Surrendering extra PANs avoids penalties and ensures compliance with India’s evolving digital tax framework.

PAN 2.0 simplifies tax services but tightens rules on duplicate PANs. Surrender extras promptly to avoid fines and embrace the new system’s benefits.

For more updates on PAN 2.0, stay tuned to official CBDT announcements.