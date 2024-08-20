Papa, will fulfil your dreams for India: Rahul on Rajiv’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary on Tuesday, saying the former prime minister’s teachings are an inspiration for him and he will fulfil his father’s dreams for India.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “A compassionate personality, a symbol of harmony and goodwill… Papa, your teachings are my inspiration and your dreams for India are my own, I will fulfil them taking along your memories with me.”

The Congress paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he ignited hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his “unprecedented contribution”.

India’s youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991.

एक करुणामय व्यक्तित्व, सौहार्द और सद्भावना के प्रतीक…



पापा, आपकी सीख मेरी प्रेरणा है, और भारत के लिए आपके सपने मेरे अपने – आपकी यादें साथ ले कर इन्हें पूरा करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/LFg6N43eZW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2024