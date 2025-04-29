Parijat Plant Health Benefits That Will Surprise You – From Indigestion to Joint Pain and More!

Parijat, also known as Night Jasmine or Harsingar, has long been revered in Ayurveda for its incredible medicinal properties. While many recognize its spiritual or ornamental value, few are aware of its extensive health benefits.

Used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine, every part of the Parijat plant—including its leaves, flowers, bark, and stems—serves as a natural remedy for numerous ailments. Here’s why Parijat deserves a place in your daily wellness routine.

1. Parijat Leaves and Flowers Help Reduce Fever

Parijat leaves and flowers are rich in antipyretic properties, making them highly effective in reducing various types of fever. Ayurvedic experts suggest boiling the bark in water to prepare a decoction, which can help bring down body temperature naturally.

2. Relief for Joint Pain and Arthritis

Parijat tea made from either the leaves or flowers contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds. This makes it especially beneficial for people suffering from knee pain, arthritis, or joint inflammation. Drinking this tea regularly can help reduce swelling and improve mobility.

3. Effective in Digestive Disorders

According to Ayurveda, imbalanced Pitta dosha is often the cause of indigestion. Parijat flowers can help correct this imbalance. Regular consumption of Parijat flower tea may also relieve digestive discomfort and menstrual disorders in women.

4. Respiratory Health Support

Parijat is known to support respiratory health. Drinking Parijat tea made from leaves or flowers, mixed with honey on an empty stomach, can help dissolve phlegm and clear the lungs. This makes it useful in treating asthma, bronchitis, and other breathing issues.

5. Liver and Heart Health

Consuming Parijat leaves with honey and ginger twice a day may help detoxify the liver and improve its function. Parijat flowers also support heart health, potentially lowering the risk of cardiac complications.

6. Natural Remedy for Dry Cough

For those suffering from persistent dry cough, Parijat leaves mixed with honey provide quick relief. The soothing properties of the plant help calm the throat and reduce irritation.