Paytm Introduces New Feature to View All Bank Account Balances at Once

New Delhi: Leading fintech platform Paytm has rolled out a new feature aimed at improving user convenience. The latest update enables users to view the balance of all their UPI-linked bank accounts in a single screen within the Paytm app.

No More Switching Between Bank Apps

Until now, users had to open each individual bank app to check their account balance. With this new feature, users can view balances from multiple banks in one place—saving time and streamlining financial tracking.

After entering their UPI PIN on the Paytm app, users can see the balances of all linked accounts clearly displayed. This feature is especially useful for people who maintain separate accounts for savings, salary, and expenses.

Available Under ‘Balance & History’ Section

The new balance overview feature has been added under the ‘Balance & History’ section in the Paytm app. As soon as the UPI PIN is entered for each linked account, the current balance will appear at the top of the screen, offering a real-time snapshot of funds available across all accounts.

Feature Benefits for Users

This feature not only provides a consolidated view of total available balance, but also clearly shows the individual amount in each bank account. It helps users keep better track of their finances, especially those with multiple bank relationships.

Paytm continues to enhance its app capabilities to make digital banking smarter, faster, and more user-friendly for its vast customer base.

