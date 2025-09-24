PM Modi condoles demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 82. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief.” The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed his death in a statement issued through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday (local time). The statement highlighted his leadership of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta as well as the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Sheikh Abdulaziz was born on November 30, 1943, in Makkah. He was orphaned at the age of seven but went on to memorise the Quran at an early age. Despite losing his eyesight in his twenties, he continued his religious education and later pursued advanced Sharia studies. He also served on academic councils at Saudi universities before rising to the country’s top clerical position.

Appointed as Grand Mufti in 1999, Sheikh Abdulaziz became the highest religious authority of the Kingdom, issuing fatwas and guiding jurisprudence that shaped Saudi society for more than two decades. His funeral prayer is scheduled to be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer. By royal directive, funeral prayers in absentia will also be offered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in mosques across Saudi Arabia. The Royal Court described him as a dedicated scholar who devoted his life to serving Islam and guiding Muslims, leaving behind a profound legacy in Islamic scholarship.