PM Modi Inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, Focuses on Rural Development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, emphasizing the need to transform villages into vibrant centers of growth. The event celebrates rural India’s spirit while focusing on sustainable agricultural practices and economic resilience.

Theme of the Event: “Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047”

The six-day festival, from January 4 to 9, features workshops, discussions, and cultural performances. The theme, “Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047,” carries the motto “Gaon Badhe, Toh Desh Badhe” (If the village progresses, the country progresses). The event aims to empower rural communities through innovation, infrastructure development, women’s empowerment, and financial inclusion, with a special focus on North-East India.

PM Modi’s Address: Recognizing the Power of Rural India

In his address, PM Modi emphasized the immense power of rural India. “Those of us connected to villages know their immense power. The village lives within those who reside there,” he remarked. He highlighted his government’s efforts over the past decade to uplift rural India, focusing on economic policies and targeted initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Support for Farmers and Economic Empowerment

PM Modi acknowledged the challenges farmers face, particularly rising global prices for DAP fertilizers, and assured them of continued support. He highlighted the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, through which over Rs 3 lakh crore has been provided to farmers. Agricultural loans have increased 3.5 times in the last ten years, which he noted was key to economic support for villagers.

He also pointed out the importance of cooperatives in rural economies, with 70,000 cooperative societies being computerized to help farmers get better prices.

Vishwakarma Yojana and Minimum Support Price (MSP) Initiatives

PM Modi praised the Vishwakarma Yojana, which supports artisans by providing training and increasing productivity. He further mentioned that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops has consistently been raised in the past decade. Additionally, schemes like Svamitva and the promotion of MSMEs have provided a boost to rural economies.

Rural Consumption and Economic Growth

The Prime Minister shared that rural consumption has nearly tripled since 2011, improving the purchasing power of rural households. For the first time, rural households now spend less than 50% of their income on food, allowing for more expenditure on other essentials. He also noted that the disparity in consumption between urban and rural areas is narrowing, and that rural poverty has significantly decreased.

Empowering Women in Rural Areas

Women’s empowerment was a central theme of PM Modi’s address, where he highlighted the role of Bank Sakhis and Insurance Sakhis in transforming rural economies. He shared that over 1.15 crore women have been empowered through the Lakhpati Didis initiative, with the goal of raising 3 crore women to this status.

Rural Infrastructure and Digital Revolution

PM Modi emphasized the transformation in rural infrastructure, particularly under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which has constructed nearly 4 lakh kilometers of rural roads. The digital revolution has also made significant progress, with over 94% of rural households now having access to mobile services, and banking and UPI services available in villages.

NABARD’s Role and Support for Farmers

The Prime Minister praised NABARD for its support to self-help groups and the Kisan Credit Scheme. He also advocated for the creation of more Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives like Amul to improve agricultural profitability.

Grameen Bharat Mahotsav: Celebrating Rural India’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of rural India while promoting economic stability, financial security, and gender equality. It focuses on North-East India and aims to equip rural populations to contribute to India’s progress and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.