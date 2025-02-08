India

Mohammed Yousuf8 February 2025 - 15:05
People’s Power Supreme; Development and Good Governance Won: PM Modi on Delhi Poll Results

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the supremacy of people’s power as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged towards a massive win in the Delhi assembly elections.

Modi emphasized that his party would spare no effort in ensuring the city’s overall development and enhancing the lives of its residents. He declared, “Development and good governance have won,” and expressed gratitude to Delhi’s voters for giving the BJP a historic mandate.

“We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India,” he said.

Proud of the tireless work of BJP supporters, the Prime Minister added, “We will now be dedicated to the service of the people of Delhi with more strength.”

As the BJP nears its historic win, it looks set to break its 27-year drought and secure nearly a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

