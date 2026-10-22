PM Modi, Polish PM Donald Tusk hold talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. The two leaders warmly greeted each other before proceeding to hold talks.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that PM Modi and Tusk will hold discussions on further strengthening ties between India and Poland. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly received Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland at Hyderabad House. Discussions on further strengthening India-Poland ties and unlocking new opportunities lie ahead,” the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Tusk paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also called on PM Tusk and discussed cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India – Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our Strategic Partnership.”

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Tusk was warmly received by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

“A warm welcome to Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland on his arrival in New Delhi. He was received at the airport by MoS Raj Bhushan Choudhary. The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties,” the MEA posted on X.

Tusk is accompanied by Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, and a high-level business delegation. According to the MEA, this is PM Tusk’s second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, the first being in his earlier tenure in 2010.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and Bengaluru on October 23.

“The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties. It would also serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership,” the MEA mentioned.

–IANS

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