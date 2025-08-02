PM Modi slammed the Opposition for calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a drama, saying it’s shameful to make such comments.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for questioning ‘Operation Sindoor’s’ success and calling it a ‘tamasha’ and said that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are more upset about the situation in Pakistan than in India.

He accused the Congress of constantly “insulting” the valour of the Indian armed forces and slammed it for questioning the actions taken during ‘Operation Sindoor’. He took sharp digs at the Opposition parties, accusing them of sympathising with terrorists instead of supporting India’s armed forces.

Addressing a massive crowd in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, “Unfortunately, some people do not like the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Congress and its followers and friends are not able to digest the fact that India destroyed Pakistan’s terror camps. I would like to ask you all — do you feel proud of India’s strength? Do you feel pride in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and destroying the terrorist camps?”

Also Read:Director Atlee tells Shah Rukh Khan: Super happy you got the National Award for our movie Jawan!

“Everyone knows that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. The masters of terror are crying in Pakistan, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists,” the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to Congress MP Pariniti Shinde’s remarks in the Parliament, where she called Operation Sindoor a “tamasha” orchestrated by the Centre. “Operation Sindoor was nothing but a ‘tamasha’ of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation,” she had said.

“Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. The party has called Operation Sindoor a ‘tamasha’. You tell me, can ‘Sindoor’ ever be a ‘tamasha’? How can someone say this shameful thing?” he questioned.

He went on to state that there are “several forms of Lord Shiv; one is for ‘Kalyan’ (development), and the other is ‘Rudra roop’. When there is terror and injustice, Mahadev takes his ‘Rudra roop’. The world saw this form of India during Operation Sindoor. Anyone who attacks India will not be spared even in Pataal Lok.”

PM Modi said that if Pakistan dares to commit another act of terror, India will respond again — this time with ‘Made in India’ weapons.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of indigenously-developed weapons and the growing strength of India’s Defence manufacturing.

“During ‘Operation Sindoor’, the world saw the power of ‘Made in India’ weapons — our drones, missiles, Air Defence Systems, especially BrahMos missiles. Pakistan is unable to sleep because of BrahMos. And I am proud to say that these missiles will now be manufactured in UP. In Lucknow, BrahMos production is starting. Big Defence companies are coming to the UP Defence Corridor. ‘Made in India’ weapons will soon become the backbone of our armed forces,” he said.

“If Pakistan dares another act, the missiles made in UP will finish the terror bases,” he added.

The Prime Minister opened his address with chants of “Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev”, and recalled the pain of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

“I had prayed to Baba Vishwanath to give strength to the victims’ families. I had promised my daughters that I would take revenge for their ‘sindoor’. Today, with Mahadev’s blessings, I have fulfilled that promise. I dedicate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ at the feet of Mahadev,” he said.