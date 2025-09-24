PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore in Rajasthan’s Banswara tomorrow

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The highlight of the event will be the launch of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s energy sector. Alongside, the Prime Minister will virtually flag off two new Vande Bharat trains – Bikaner and Jodhpur to Delhi – and the Udaipur-Chandigarh Express.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects in other states during the programme. This will be PM Modi’s 16th visit to Rajasthan in the 22 months since the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government assumed office in December 2023. His frequent visits underline the state’s political and developmental importance, said officials.

The Prime Minister has actively participated in major events, including the swearing-in ceremony, eight election rallies, and several administrative programs. Notably, he launched the e-Seva Quick App during the Rajasthan High Court’s Platinum Jubilee in Jodhpur (August 2024), and laid the foundation for Rising Rajasthan and the ERCP Phase-I in December 2024.

His May 2025 visit to Bikaner was the first after Operation Sindoor. At the event, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for several mega projects, including the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project with a capacity of 2,800 MW. In Bikaner, a 590 MW renewable energy project worth Rs 8,500 crore will also be initiated. To strengthen energy infrastructure, 15.5 GW of power transmission lines will be developed across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur, and Bikaner at a cost of Rs 13,183 crore.

In the water sector, 15 drinking water projects worth ₹5,884 crore will be launched across 11 districts, including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Barmer, Dausa, Churu, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Sikar. For connectivity and infrastructure, the foundation will also be laid for the construction of two flyovers, a bridge over the Banas River, and 119 Atal Pragati Paths in Bharatpur, with an investment of Rs 878 crore. Additionally, works related to the construction of three 220 kV grid substations and associated transmission lines in Bikaner and Jaisalmer will be taken up at a cost of Rs 348 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate key projects that are now ready for use. This includes 1,400 MW of solar power projects and the 925 MW Nokh Solar Park in Phalodi, developed at a cost of Rs 10,710 crore, along with 895 MW decentralised solar plants under the PM KUSUM-C scheme, worth Rs 3,132 crore. Major irrigation works such as the Isarda Dam, Dholpur Lift, Battisanala, and other projects amounting to Rs 2,365 crore will also be inaugurated.

Road infrastructure will get a boost with the opening of seven road projects across Barmer, Ajmer, Beawar, Dungarpur, Bhartrihari Nagar, Banswara, Rajsamand, and Udaipur districts, built at a cost of Rs 1,758 crore. (IANS-arc) In the power sector, a 220 kV grid substation and transmission line in Barmer worth Rs 142 crore will be inaugurated. Urban infrastructure will also see an upgrade with sewerage and water supply projects in Didwana-Kuchaman and Jhunjhunu, costing Rs 226 crore.

Furthermore, an IT Development and e-Governance Centre worth Rs 140 crore and a 250-bed hospital at RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 128 crore, will be dedicated to the public. With these announcements, the Prime Minister is set to give a massive push to infrastructure, renewable energy, irrigation, and connectivity projects in Rajasthan.