Political spat over ED raid on I-PAC points to larger operational issues in federal structure

New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid conducted last week in Kolkata at the premises of a political consultancy group professionally linked with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has turned into a centre-state confrontation, again leading to questions over operational issues in a federal structure.

Thursday’s raid, along with subsequent media coverage and ground reports, underscore how such relations in a federal setup are increasingly tested when central agencies follow their duty in politically charged contexts, with states asserting their constitutional authority over law and order.

Reports earlier spoke of a spat between central and state agencies, even as the raid was on, where the state police commissioner was said to have been present. But the highlight was the visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, and allegedly driving away with hard copies and digital documents from the premises under raid.

The operations were conducted at the residence and office of Pratik Jain, head of I-PAC, a political consultancy firm. The agency has been providing professional services to the Trinamool Congress for a long time, which has led to the issue quickly escalating into a standoff between central and state authorities.

While the central agency, accompanied by CRPF personnel, carried out searches citing financial irregularities by the firm — in what some Opposition leaders in the state perceive as a retaliatory measure — the police began a counter-operation, collecting CCTV footage and witness statements and identifying central officials involved.

Meanwhile, legal processes have also been initiated by both sides. West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress views the raids as politically motivated — given I-PAC’s role in strategising for the party — especially when the Assembly election is expected to be announced soon.

The issue has been aggravated with complaints filed against the ED in at least two police stations — in Kolkata, and another in adjacent Bidhannagar. The police reportedly have also collected CCTV footage from the house of the consulting agency’s head. Statements from some people have also been collected.

The episode reflects the broader friction in India’s federal system, where central investigative agencies often clash with state police over jurisdiction and political sensitivities. Ideally, centre and state agencies should collaborate, but such incidents show adversarial dynamics.

The ED operates under central authority, often investigating financial crimes with national implications. State police, however, retain constitutional responsibility for law and order within their territory. The deployment of CRPF alongside ED officials points to the centre’s reliance on paramilitary forces to secure its operations, while the state’s demand to identify personnel involved in the raid reflects its assertion of authority over activities within its jurisdiction.

The January 8 episode highlights the recurring friction between central agencies and state governments in India’s federal system. If West Bengal succeeds in pressing charges against ED officials, it could embolden other Opposition-led states to challenge central interventions. Conversely, if the centre asserts supremacy, it may reinforce the perception of federal imbalance tilted toward New Delhi.

In case of Opposition-ruled states, there have been allegations of non-cooperation for central forces deployed to maintain law and order in areas facing insurgency or in the election process. Opposition leaders and parties in other states, too, have repeatedly alleged that ED and other central agencies are leveraged to pressure defections or discipline adversaries, especially around elections and coalition reshuffles.

In all such cases, investigative actions are read through a political lens, where perceptions of selective enforcement erode trust in federal institutions and deepen polarisation.