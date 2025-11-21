Poultry India Delegation Meets Telangana CM Ahead of 17th Poultry Expo 2025

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to the upcoming 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, a high-level delegation from the Indian poultry sector met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari to seek the state’s support for the flagship industry event.



A senior team from the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA)—Led by Uday Singh Bayas, President; P. Chakradhar Rao, Founding President; and M. Shrikanth, Treasurer—called on the Chief Minister and formally invited him to inaugurate the expo.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



Leaders of the Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF), including K. Mohan Reddy, President, and V. Narsimha Reddy, Vice President, along with industry representative G.K. Murli, were also part of the delegation.



The meeting was described as warm and constructive, with the Chief Minister and the Animal Husbandry Minister assuring full support for the event. They reiterated Telangana’s status as the poultry capital of India, acknowledging its vital contribution to the country’s poultry production, equipment manufacturing, and allied services.

Also Read: S S Rajamouli has every right to say he doesn’t believe in God, says director Ram Gopal Varma



Industry leaders said the government’s encouragement reflects its commitment to strengthening the poultry ecosystem, supporting innovation, and promoting Telangana as a key hub for national and international poultry players.



The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 is expected to draw thousands of delegates, exhibitors, and global participants, showcasing the latest technologies and trends shaping India’s rapidly expanding poultry industry.