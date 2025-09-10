Poultry India (IPEMA) Leads the Way for a Sustainable Poultry Future at the 17th Poultry India Expo-2025 – Towards Viksit Bharat

India, Hyderabad: The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) is proud to announce the 17th edition of Poultry India Expo 2025, South Asia’s Biggest and most influential poultry industry event. The expo is scheduled to take place from November 25 to 28, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

The event kicks off with Knowledge Day on 25th November at Novotel, Hyderabad, uniting over 1,500 delegates and seven+ global experts.

Guided by the theme One Nation, One Expo, IPEMA leads the charge in innovation, farmer empowerment, and international collaboration, while aligning its vision with Viksit Bharat to showcase India’s poultry excellence on the global stag

The event will commence with Knowledge Day on November 25 at Novotel, Hyderabad, bringing together more than 1,500 delegates and over seven international experts. This focused seminar will explore key topics including sustainable feed solutions, automation in poultry operations, emerging poultry diseases, manure management, and future career opportunities in the sector.

Under the visionary theme One Nation, One Expo, IPEMA continues to drive innovation, empower farmers, and promote global industry collaboration. India, currently the world’s second-largest egg producer and among the top four in broiler meat production, is witnessing rapid growth in its poultry sector. Chicken meat production is expanding at a rate of 8–10% annually, while egg production is growing at 6–8%. The sector contributes ₹1.35 lakh crore to the national economy, playing a vital role in nutrition, rural development, and employment generation. In alignment with the spirit of Viksit Bharat, IPEMA is committed to showcasing India’s poultry excellence to the world.

Following the overwhelming success of the 16th edition, the 2025 expo is set to be even more impactful. It will feature over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors. The event will span 35,000 square meters of world-class exhibition space and showcase the latest innovations in breeding, hatchery automation, feed milling, veterinary products, housing, and sustainable poultry practices.

Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA, said, “India’s poultry industry is on a remarkable growth trajectory. Building on the overwhelming success of the 16th edition, we are setting even higher benchmarks this year. I warmly invite poultry farmers, breeders, veterinarians, researchers, and global stakeholders to join us at the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad. Together, we will shape the future of India’s poultry sector and establish our country as a global poultry powerhouse.”

Throughout 2025, IPEMA has maintained a strong and strategic presence across key industry platforms, including the Kolkata International Poultry Fair, the North East Livestock Conference, and the IB Group Conclave in Raipur. The association was honoured with the Top Industry Catalyst Award at the Exhibition Excellence Awards 2025 and led several pioneering initiatives such as the Vice-Chancellors’ Conclave on Veterinary Education, the National AMR Stewardship Drive, and support for Telangana’s Cull Bird Single Window Facility.

IPEMA also contributed ₹2.5 crores to the Poultry India Confederation of Indian Poultry Associations (PI-CIPA), supported major conclaves. To ensure seamless participation for international delegates, visa and travel assistance will be provided.

Venue: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad

Expo Dates: 26–28 November 2025

Knowledge Day: 25 November 2025

Website: www.poultryindia.co.in

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 7997994331–9

The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) is the apex body representing poultry equipment manufacturers and suppliers across India. Formed with the vision to strengthen and modernize the poultry industry, IPEMA provides a unified platform that connects stakeholders, promotes innovation, and drives sustainable growth.

As India’s poultry sector expands rapidly, the demand for advanced technology, equipment, and global best practices has grown. IPEMA plays a key role in addressing these needs by encouraging collaboration among manufacturers, promoting modern solutions, and ensuring the industry remains globally competitive.

The association works closely with government agencies, trade bodies, and international organizations to advocate policy reforms, support research and development, and create a conducive business environment. Through exhibitions, seminars, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, IPEMA enables its members to stay ahead with the latest technologies and trends.

Committed to quality and innovation, IPEMA is dedicated to advancing India’s leadership in poultry production and equipment manufacturing.