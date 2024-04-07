Pre-season camp in Kakul helped strengthen team bonding, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Lahore: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the team’s pre-season camp at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul helped in strengthening the team bonding and added that it has made his team “better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes”.

The PCB had arranged for 29 cricketers to attend a pre-season camp at Kakul from March 26 to April 6, with the training and drills designed by Pakistan Army experts and strategists. The focus in 11 days of the camp was on team building, as well as enhancing physical and mental strength of the players.

“This was my third boot camp, and with each visit, I’ve gleaned new insights. This time, our focus extended beyond physical fitness to encompass team bonding activities and performance-improving lectures. These elements are crucial considering our team environment where collective performance is paramount for achieving desired results.”

“The notable deviation from previous camps was the absence of cricket-centric activities. Instead, the emphasis was squarely on physical conditioning, teamwork and mental resilience. Immersed in such an inspiring facility, guided by top-notch instructors and a well-structured programme, all the players have experienced significant growth.”

“I’m confident that we’ll return to competitive cricket as better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes, thereby enhancing our overall performance. Unlike our usual routine during other camps and international series, we engaged in confidence-building exercises and team-building activities.”

“Notably, we opted to share rooms, facilitating deeper connections among team members. These shared spaces fostered discussions ranging from strategic planning and team combinations to the evolution of cricket, latest innovations in the sport, analysis of opponents and our approach to each day’s challenges.”

“Given the upcoming cricket fixtures, this camp proves exceptionally valuable. It not only mitigates injury risks but also augments both individual skills and collective team performance,” said Azam in a PCB statement on Sunday.

Apart from Azam, other players in the pre-season training camp include Aamer Jamal, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan. “Personally, I benefited tremendously as I was already focused on my rehabilitation and strength. These sessions and drills were markedly different from cricket-related training, but we dedicated extra hours that I’m confident will benefit us all in match situations.”

“The time in Kakul was also crucial from a team bonding perspective. I’ve sensed, and I’m sure other players have too, that it was valuable to be here, spend time together, and grow closer to each other. This closeness will undoubtedly play a significant role in our performances,” said Wasim, the left-arm spin all-rounder.

In 2016, the Pakistan team, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, went through a camp in Kakul before leaving for playing a Test series in England. Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand for five T20s later this month and will also play T20I series in Ireland and England before the Men’s T20 World Cup starts on June 1. Pakistan will also face arch-rivals India in a marquee clash on June 9 at Eisenhower Park Stadium in New York.

“These sessions were instrumental in enhancing both our speed and endurance. Given the high altitude of this location, unique training methods were necessary to ensure sufficient oxygen flow to our muscles, and I believe this aspect was one of the most valuable takeaways from our time here in Kakul.”

“Visiting this iconic facility was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The exceptional care and treatment we received added an extra layer of enjoyment and reward to this pre-season camp,” signed off all-rounder Jamal.