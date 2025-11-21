President Murmu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hill near here. She left Padmavati Guest House in the morning and followed the Tirumala tradition by first visiting Sri Bhu Varahaswamy temple. From there, she reached the Tirumala temple, where she was warmly welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials.

A group of priests accorded her ‘Istikpal’ welcome as per the temple protocol. After offering prayers at ‘Dwajasthambam’ in the temple, the President had darshan of the deity. She was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. Later, the President was blessed with ‘Vedasirvachanam’ by the priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The TTD Chairman and EO presented the Srivari photographs, Tirtha Prasadam, TTD 2026 calendar and diaries to the President. TTD Board Members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Bhanu Prakash Reddy and others participated in this programme. The President had reached Tirupati on Thursday.

Also Read; ‘Historic moment for Bihar’: JD(U) leader on Nitish Kumar’s tenth oath-taking ceremony

She offered prayers in the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor. She reached Tirumala on Thursday evening to a warm welcome by the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita and TTD officials. After prayers at Trumala temple, the President left for Hyderabad, where she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. After the night halt at Raj Bhavan, the president will leave for Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

She will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations and paid respects to Sathya Sai Baba.