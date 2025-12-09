Professionals Summit 2025 Concludes in Hyderabad with Focus on Leadership, Innovation and Resilience



Hyderabad: The Professionals Summit 2025, organised by the Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF), concluded on a successful note at The Institution of Engineers (India), Khairatabad, bringing together more than 500 professionals, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers for a day dedicated to learning, collaboration and forward-thinking dialogue.

Centred around the theme “Anchor Your Career in Chaos”, the summit aimed to equip professionals with the skills and mindset needed to navigate rapid technological disruption, shifting workplace dynamics and an evolving global economy.

A major highlight of the event was the keynote address by Dr. Riyaz, Chairman of the Telangana Rashtra Granthalaya Parishad, on “Leadership in Times of Change.”

Dr. Riyaz discussed the government’s current priorities and stressed the importance of adaptive leadership, while also noting Hyderabad’s rising global stature — calling it the world’s second-best investment destination after Dubai. His remarks struck a strong chord with attendees, particularly in the context of long-term development and economic momentum.

Another significant keynote was delivered by Ms. Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub, on “Adaptive Leadership in the Age of AI.”

She underscored the increasing need for professionals to upskill, embrace innovation and foster inclusive, human-centric leadership as artificial intelligence continues to redefine industries.

The summit also hosted a series of expert panel discussions on:

Careers and the AI Revolution

Entrepreneurship in the New Era

Financial Freedom and Personal Wealth

Celebrating Social Heroes — honouring individuals making noteworthy contributions to society

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mohammed Arif Sabeel, President of PSF, said the summit reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to personal excellence and community upliftment — a mission that has touched more than 10,000 lives since PSF was established in 2009.

The Professionals Summit 2025 wrapped up with a strong call for collaboration, purpose-driven leadership and collective progress, reaffirming Hyderabad’s position as a hub of innovation, professional growth and social impact.

The event was co-powered by Serene Vistas Gated Community, Aramghar, and Googee Properties, whose support contributed to the summit’s successful execution.